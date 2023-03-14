RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway

" I’m looking forward to seeing what Atlanta races like now. This will be my first time there since the reconfiguration, so I don’t know exactly what to expect. It seems like it may be a track that levels the playing field much like the other superspeedways, so we’re going into it looking to get everything we can out of the weekend. We’ve had speed so far this year, but haven’t had much luck. We need just a couple smooth weekends to rack up the results and points we deserve. Hopefully we can get that started this weekend in Atlanta. "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lime Margarita GR Supra