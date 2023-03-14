Tuesday, Mar 14

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Raptor 250
  • Date: Saturday, March 18
  • Time: 5:00PM EST
  • Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 163 laps / 251.02 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 40 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Stage 2: 40 laps, ends Lap 80
  • Final Stage: 83 laps, ends Lap 163
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO Practice
 
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, March 17
  • Time: 4:35PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS ATL STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1 (Old Configuration)
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 20th (2018)
Best Finish: 23rd (2018)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 4
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (Ferrucci - 2021)
Best Finish: 13th (Earnhardt - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his career debut on the new configuration of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday in the Raptor 250.
 
  • Grala and the 26 team were on track for a Top-15 this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but fell victim to a late-race crash that relegated Grala and the team to a 34th-place finish.
 
  • Grala has one career NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway that comes prior to the track reconfiguration.
 
  • Grala welcomes CRUSH Lime Margarita on board of the No. 26 GR Supra. CRUSH, a flavored malt beverage, was debuted by Island Brands USA this month and is kicking off its 5-race primary partnership campaign with Sam Hunt Racing and Kaz Grala at Atlanta Motor Speedway. For more information, visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
  • CRUSH's primary schedule is as follows:
  • March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • April 22 - Talladega Superspeedway
  • July 8 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • September 2 - Darlington Raceway
  • September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I’m looking forward to seeing what Atlanta races like now. This will be my first time there since the reconfiguration, so I don’t know exactly what to expect. It seems like it may be a track that levels the playing field much like the other superspeedways, so we’re going into it looking to get everything we can out of the weekend. We’ve had speed so far this year, but haven’t had much luck. We need just a couple smooth weekends to rack up the results and points we deserve. Hopefully we can get that started this weekend in Atlanta. "
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lime Margarita GR Supra

SHR PR

