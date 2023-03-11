Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Phoenix Raceway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Phoenix Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff is scheduled to take to the 1.0-mile Phoenix Raceway Saturday morning at 10:35 AM MT for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).









– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 11:00 AM local for Saturday’s United Rentals 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making its fastest lap to determine the starting lineup. Retzlaff will line up 12th to make his qualifying effort. Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).







– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday’s United Rentals 200 will mark Retzlaff’s third career start at Phoenix Raceway. In his NXS debut in the spring of 2022, Retzlaff would make some noise out of the gate knocking off a 6th place qualifying effort. However, in the race a fuel pump failure would end his day early resulting in a 36th place finish at the completion of the 200-lap race. Returning in the fall driving for another team Retzlaff would time in 17th for the NXS Championship race enroute to a 21st place finish.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.









- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



Jeb Burton– No. 27 Bommarito.com / EasyCare Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Phoenix Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram



News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton is scheduled to take to the Phoenix Raceway Saturday morning at 10:35 AM for a scheduled 20-minute practice session. Practice will be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).





– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a brief 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving qualifying for the Saturday’s United Rentals 200. Qualifying will consist of a single car making its fastest lap to determine the starting lineup. Burton will roll off 26th to make his qualifying effort. Qualifying will also be shown in its entirety LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).









– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Saturday’s United Rentals 200 will mark Burton’s sixth career start at Phoenix Raceway in NXS competition. In five previous starts Burton holds an average finish of 14.8 with a career best of 6th coming in the Spring of 2021.

