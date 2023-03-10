Swift Transportation Partners With Blaine Perkins

Blaine Perkins Racing announced a partnership with Swift Transportation as a part of a car unveiling ceremony today at Swift Transportation corporate headquarters.



The Phoenix-based trucking company will be showcased on the No. 07 SS Green Light Chevrolet driven by Blaine Perkins in multiple races this season beginning with the March 11th event at Phoenix Raceway.



Swift offers a variety of services within the transportation industry including linehaul, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, heavy haul, Intermodal and freight warehousing.



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Swift, is the largest and most diversified freight transportation company, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services.



“We are excited to use this partnership to promote our rewarding career opportunities for shop technicians who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Together with Blaine Perkins and SS GreenLight, we look forward to a winning season." said Kenneth McBee, SVP of Swift Transportation.



“I’m excited to begin our partnership with SWIFT Transportation this coming week, beginning with the unveiling of the car today at their corporate office in Phoenix,” said Blaine Perkins. “I am really looking forward to debuting the SWIFT Transportation Chevy on the racetrack Saturday, and start to build on this partnership as the season continues”



“It’s no secret that the trucking industry is a large portion of how this sport moves on a weekly basis,” added SS GreenLight team owner Bobby Dotter, “so to have a nationally known carrier such as SWIFT Transportation join Blaine and the 07 team is a big moment for our entire organization.”



SS Greenlight Racing PR