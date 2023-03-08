Hendrick Motorsports to enter four Xfinity Series races in 2023

For the second consecutive season, Hendrick Motorsports will run a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com. This year’s four-race slate will feature three of the team’s NASCAR Cup Series drivers with leadership from a pair of winning crew chiefs.



In 2023, the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro will be entered March 25 at Circuit of The Americas with William Byron, June 10 at Sonoma Raceway with Kyle Larson, Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen International with Alex Bowman, and Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway with Larson. Veteran crew chiefs Greg Ives and Kevin Meendering will oversee the effort.



Hendrick Motorsports entered four Xfinity Series races in 2022, earning two pole positions, two runner-up finishes and three top-five results in its first action on the circuit since 2009. Overall, the organization has recorded 26 wins and one driver’s championship (2003) in the series.



“Watching the No. 17 return to the track last year was very special,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to victory lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra motivation this season.”



The No. 17 car number has a rich history with Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip drove it to nine wins for the team from 1987 to 1990, including in the 1989 DAYTONA 500. The car number was also driven by Ricky Hendrick in various races, including in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2000 and 2001. This year, the HendrickCars.com paint scheme will again be based on the No. 17 truck driven by Hendrick during his 2001 rookie season.



“We learned a lot in 2022 and felt the extra seat time was valuable for our drivers,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Bringing back the program was an easy decision, but we know competing at a high level in the Xfinity Series takes a big commitment. We’re going to throw everything we have at these four races. Winning with the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevy is the priority.”



HendrickCars.com is Hendrick Automotive Group’s online destination for new and pre-owned vehicle shopping, locating centers for service and collision repair, exploring career opportunities, and learning about vehicle investment protection. It also sponsors Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team, NHRA champion Greg Anderson and other racing efforts at the grassroots level.

HMS PR