RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Phoenix Raceway

"It’s time to start our journey with rookie Connor Mosack at Phoenix, and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work. Connor is one of the best all-around young guys I’ve met in motorsports. Although this year will primarily be about him gaining experience at the Xfinity Series level, I have no doubts he will make his splash and be truly competitive in our car and improve each week. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a long journey together as owner and driver. Connor represents a lot of what SHR stands for and also what I look for in a driver. He’s working as hard as anyone, both in the simulator and at the Toyota Performance Center preparing for this step up into the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

-- Sam Hunt , Owner of Sam Hunt Racing