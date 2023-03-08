Wednesday, Mar 08

RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Phoenix Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: United Rentals 200
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 4:30PM ET | 2:30PM MST
  • Track: Phoenix Raceway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 12:35 PM EST | 10:35AM MST
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 1:05PM EST | 11:05AM PST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS PHOENIX STATS
 
 
CONNOR MOSACK
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 11th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 5th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Connor Mosack will make his NXS season debut in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, the first of 20 scheduled races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2023.
 
  • The United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway will mark Mosack's first career NXS oval start.
 
  • Kicking off the 2023 season, Mosack solidified a career-best finish in the ARCA Menards Series after earning the pole and leading 25 laps at Daytona International Speedway.
 
  • Mosack has one ARCA start at Phoenix Raceway.
 
  • Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
  • Kris Bowen will serve as crew chief for the 24 team throughout the 2023 season. Bowen joined Sam Hunt Racing over the offseason, and he has been a key component to the organization. Bowen served as crew chief of the No. 02 NXS entry in 2022.
  • Nick Payne, who is the full-time spotter for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 NCS team, joins Sam Hunt Racing as the spotter for the No. 24 entry throughout the year.
 
  • Mosack's 2023 schedule with Sam Hunt Racing:
  • March 11 - Phoenix Raceway
  • March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • March 25 - Circuit of the Americas
  • April 15 - Martinsville Speedway
  • May 27 - Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 - Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 - Sonoma Raceway
  • June 24 - Nashville Superspeedway
  • July 15 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway
  • August 5 - Michigan International Speedway
  • August 12 - Indianapolis Road Course
  • August 19 - Watkins Glen
  • August 25 - Daytona International Speedway
  • September 9 - Kansas Speedway
  • September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway
  • October 7 - The ROVAL at Charlotte
  • October 14 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • October 21 - Homestead-Miami Speedway
  • October 28 - Martinsville Speedway
  • November 4 - Phoenix Raceway
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
 
“I’ve been really looking forward to getting back to Phoenix and running my first Xfinity oval race. Sam’s cars have shown strong speed at Phoenix in the past and the first couple races this year. I’ve enjoyed working with Kris and the guys so far, and am excited for our first race together."
 
-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra
 
"It’s time to start our journey with rookie Connor Mosack at Phoenix, and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work. Connor is one of the best all-around young guys I’ve met in motorsports. Although this year will primarily be about him gaining experience at the Xfinity Series level, I have no doubts he will make his splash and be truly competitive in our car and improve each week. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a long journey together as owner and driver. Connor represents a lot of what SHR stands for and also what I look for in a driver. He’s working as hard as anyone, both in the simulator and at the Toyota Performance Center preparing for this step up into the NASCAR Xfinity Series."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing

SHR PR

