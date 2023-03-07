No. 20 Safeway / Albertsons Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek has posted two top-five finishes and five top-10s in five career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway. The one-mile tri-oval was also the site of his first career Xfinity Series pole award back in 2018. Most recently, Nemechek finished fifth at Phoenix last spring while driving for Sam Hunt Racing. His Phoenix resume also includes three top-five finishes and six top-10s in nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts. LAS VEGAS RECAP: The No. 20 team continued their strong start to the season last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Nemechek led 45 laps and won stage one before having to make an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel late in the second stage. He restarted outside the top 20 with 103 laps remaining and made his way up back up to sixth as the race went caution-free throughout the final segment.

Crew chief Ben Beshore led his team to an Xfinity Series win at Phoenix Raceway back in March 2019. That day, the team started third and led 116 of 200 laps on the way to victory lane. In four starts atop the pit box in Phoenix, Beshore’s teams have a pair of top-five finishes and four top-10s. During his two-year stint in the NASCAR Cup Series, Beshore’s teams earned two top-10 finishes in three starts. SAFEWAY / ALBERTSONS: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Safeway and Albertsons as the primary sponsor this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Safeway is a supermarket chain with more than 900 locations across the United States operating as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 15 Xfinity Series victories at Phoenix Raceway, including championship-winning performances by Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs the past two Novembers. In 110 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 48 top-five finishes, 77 top-10s, 20 pole awards, and 3,254 laps led. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Safeway / Albertsons Toyota GR Supra

What is your outlook going to Phoenix this weekend?

“I definitely have a lot of confidence going to Phoenix. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and the guys are doing an amazing job bringing fast GR Supras to the track every week. I feel like Phoenix is a good track for me personally and it’s a great track for JGR if you look at what they’ve been able to do there. I think we’re in a good spot and if we can just execute all day – on the track and on pit road – we’re going to be in contention for sure.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 2 5 1 83 8.0 6.6

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 1 2 3 0 102 5.3 3.0

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 70 3 19 40 1 672 12.5 12.2

JGR PR