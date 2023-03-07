Tuesday, Mar 07

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: United Rentals 200
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 4:30PM ET | 2:30PM MST
  • Track: Phoenix Raceway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 200 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 12:35 PM EST | 10:35AM MST
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, March 11
  • Time: 1:05PM EST | 11:05AM PST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS PHOENIX STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 3
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 17th (2018)
Best Finish: 12th (2018)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 11th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 5th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 team will return to Phoenix Raceway together on Saturday for the United Rentals 200 with Fire Dept. Coffee on board of the GR Supra.
 
  • Grala made his first start with Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in 2022, finishing 23rd.
 
  • Grala and the 26 team were on track for a Top-15 this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but finished 23rd after an unscheduled pit stop in the final stage due to a loose wheel.
 
  • Grala has three career NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway.
  • Additionally, he has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the 1-mile track with one top-5 finish.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway (P13)
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (P23)
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Phoenix this weekend will be the first time I go back to a track for a second time with Sam Hunt Racing. We know what we needed to be better last time, and feel good about the changes we’ve made for this time. Phoenix has always been one of my favorite tracks, because it’s so unique drives like a hybrid between a short track and an intermediate track. We haven’t had the smoothest of races so far this year, but I feel like we’ve recovered respectably in each one. I think we’re due for a clean race finally to start building momentum for the season and show what we can do on a good day. Hopefully we’ll have some better luck at putting the Fire Dept. Coffee Toyota GR Supra up front this week! It’s only a matter of time."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra
 
