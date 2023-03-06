hellowater® Makes JRM Return in Phoenix with Justin Allgaier

JR Motorsports today announced that hellowater® will make its return to the No. 7 team with Justin Allgaier for two events during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, beginning this weekend at Phoenix Raceway and continuing at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 21) in this its third consecutive year on the No. 7 Camaro.

Born in Chicago, hellowater® is part of Hello Beverages, LLC, a manufacturer of enhanced functional waters, and is designed to deliver quality wellness benefits in digestive health, immune defense, and pH balance. hellowater® remains affiliated with longtime JRM cornerstone partner BRANDT, and is prominently featured on the decklid of the No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet.

"hellowater® is proud to continue our partnership with Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports and BRANDT for the 2023 season,” said Tom Bushkie, president and founder of hellowater®. “Justin’s energetic drive and commitment to excellence is an inspiration that aligns well with our core value – to hydrate the nourishment needs of people aspiring to live active lifestyles, while positively impacting their health.”

Along with returning to JRM, hellowater® is introducing its newest product, the hellowater® Defense Drink Mix with Cyto+ technology. This new drink mix contains the perfect balance of electrolytes and immune defense with the only patented technology to strengthen the body’s defense system, eliminate toxins and work to prevent toxin overload.

“I’m really happy to have hellowater® back on board our No. 7 Chevrolet for two races again this season,” said Allgaier. “It’s been great to work with them these past couple of years and I’m really happy to see this relationship continue. Hopefully we can give them a good ride on the track and come away with a couple of victories for them at Phoenix and Homestead.”

Allgaier, JRM’s winningest driver, currently sits second in the NXS standings heading into this weekend’s event at Phoenix following a runner-up result last week in Las Vegas. Last season, Allgaier scored an average finish of 8.5 in the two primary races for hellowater at Texas Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 7 hellowater® Chevrolet will hit the track for the first time in 2023 this Saturday, March 11 at Phoenix. The race will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

JRM PR