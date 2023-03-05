Sunday, Mar 05

RACE REPORT: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Mar 05 2
RACE REPORT: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

EVENT INFORMATION
  • Date: March 4, 2023
  • Event: Alsco Uniforms 300 (Round 3 of 33)
  • Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • Format: 200 Laps (Stages 45 laps / 90 laps / 200 laps)

KEY NOTES

No. 24 GEARWRENCH Team:

 

  • Tyler Reddick qualified 15th for the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing 13th in the 300-mile race in the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra.

 

  • The No. 24 team competed as high as 7th.

 

  • The GEARWRENCH GR Supra battled tight-handling conditions throughout the race.

No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Team:

  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee team started the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 21st position, finishing 23rd in the 200-lap event.

 

  • The No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra fired off with loose handling conditions.

 

  • Grala was on track for a top-15 finish until a loose wheel required an extra pit stop in the final stage.

 

QUOTES
 
 

"It was kind of an up and down day. We had solid stops on pit road, and we definitely made a lot of big adjustments on our GEARWRENCH Toyota GR Supra. Unfortunately, we didn't really hit on it until we were in the middle of the green flag cycle at the end of the race. We made the car a lot better and were running top-five pace for a good bit. We needed a caution to reset once we got our car driving better, but just didn't happen. Excited for our next one together with this GEARWRENCH team."

 

- Tyler Reddick, Driver of the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra

"We certainly started out a little behind the eight-ball in the race there, but felt like after Stage 1, we reined it back in. We weren't too bad from there. We were up in the Top-15 and were about a 15th-place car. Unfortunately, we had a loose wheel in the final stage after our green flag pit stop, so we had to go back down pit road. We lost a lap there and never got another caution. We didn't finish where we should have, but I still felt like it was a decent weekend."

 

- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra

SHR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.