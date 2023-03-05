RACE REPORT: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"It was kind of an up and down day. We had solid stops on pit road, and we definitely made a lot of big adjustments on our GEARWRENCH Toyota GR Supra. Unfortunately, we didn't really hit on it until we were in the middle of the green flag cycle at the end of the race. We made the car a lot better and were running top-five pace for a good bit. We needed a caution to reset once we got our car driving better, but just didn't happen. Excited for our next one together with this GEARWRENCH team." - Tyler Reddick, Driver of the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra

"We certainly started out a little behind the eight-ball in the race there, but felt like after Stage 1, we reined it back in. We weren't too bad from there. We were up in the Top-15 and were about a 15th-place car. Unfortunately, we had a loose wheel in the final stage after our green flag pit stop, so we had to go back down pit road. We lost a lap there and never got another caution. We didn't finish where we should have, but I still felt like it was a decent weekend." - Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra