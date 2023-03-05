RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“I think this win shows that we mean business at RCR. We were running second in the Global Industrial Chevrolet with about 10 laps to go. That’s when it set in that we had a really, really good chance to win the race. I knew once I got in there, I couldn’t mess around. I had to make my move right away, and Chandler Smith just happened to slip up in Turn 3 or 4. He gave me the opportunity to get underneath him. I knew I painted the line perfectly. I knew if I could clear him down the frontstretch and get clean air, we could hold him off. The track was really tough today. It was a really thin line between Turns 3 and 4 and if you missed it by - it seemed like half of an inch - you paid for it through the whole lap. The No. 16 car had gotten by me after a restart when I got really, really loose off of Turn 3. I almost wrecked but was able to save it, so it’s awesome that we were able to stay disciplined, methodically work our way through traffic, and put us in position at the end.” -Austin Hill