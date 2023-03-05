Sunday, Mar 05

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Mar 05 0
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn Hard-Fought Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

9th

12th

16th

“Our Whelen Chevrolet team had an uphill battle all day, so it’s great to leave Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a top-10 finish. We had a decent qualifying spot but started in the back due to going to a backup car after last weekend’s race. We fired off well and were able to earn stage points in all three stages. Once our Chevy took rubber, we battled a tight-handling condition and lack of grip, but Jeff Stankiewicz and everyone on this RCR team worked hard on the handling all race long. We fought hard today and will carry this momentum to Phoenix Raceway.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Extends RCR’s Winning Streak with Thrilling Late-Race Pass in the Global Industrial Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 

1st

9th

1st

“I think this win shows that we mean business at RCR. We were running second in the Global Industrial Chevrolet with about 10 laps to go. That’s when it set in that we had a really, really good chance to win the race. I knew once I got in there, I couldn’t mess around. I had to make my move right away, and Chandler Smith just happened to slip up in Turn 3 or 4. He gave me the opportunity to get underneath him. I knew I painted the line perfectly. I knew if I could clear him down the frontstretch and get clean air, we could hold him off. The track was really tough today. It was a really thin line between Turns 3 and 4 and if you missed it by - it seemed like half of an inch - you paid for it through the whole lap. The No. 16 car had gotten by me after a restart when I got really, really loose off of Turn 3. I almost wrecked but was able to save it, so it’s awesome that we were able to stay disciplined, methodically work our way through traffic, and put us in position at the end.”

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Las Vegas
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.