NXS: Late lap pass for the lead propels Austin Hill to second win of 2023 season

Chandler Smith starting from the pole would grab the early lead over Allgaier but Parker Kligerman would spin in turn two in the opening laps of the Alsco 300 to bring out the first caution of the day. Kligerman would need to bring his No. 48 machine to pit road to make repairs to the car following the spin.

Smith would continue to lead the race until Justin Allgaier who had been hounding Smith for several laps would take over the lead with 12 laps completed.

Nemechek would take over the lead ten laps later taking control of stage one with the stage win over Allgaier by more than a full second followed by Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst.

Following the first round of stops during the stage break Austin Hill team would get him off pit road and into the lead as stage two would get back underway. Nemechek would quickly take back the lead within a lap setting sail with Chandler Smith in tow.

With stage two coming to a close, pole sitter Chandler Smith would run down Nemechek by lap 74 to take back the lead just prior to Josh Berry spinning his car through the infield grass on the frontstretch.

Berry would continue on with little damage to his No. 8 machine.

When the green flag would come back out following the third caution of the day Justin Allgaier would take the lead before the tower would announce the restart was under review. Following the review Allgaier launched and went well below the line prior to the start-finish line drawing a pass through penalty handing the lead back over to Chandler Smith.

Stage two would begin to wind down following the penalty by Allgaier when Austin Hill would take back the lead from Chandler Smith who began reporting a vibration in the car as he would be passed by Brandon Jones, Ky. Busch, Sam Mayer and more.

But the stage would ultimately come to an end when Rajah Caruth would spin to bring out the caution handing the stage win to Austin Hill followed by Brandon Jones, Kyle Busch, Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith.

The final stage would draw on with Chandler Smith once again taking the lead just past halfway until pit stops for the final time of the day. Smith would lead a race high 118 laps of the day but with laps clicking off Austin Hill more than three seconds back from Smith would start cutting into the lead with just two to go Smith car would lose the lead to Austin Hill with Justin Allgaier in tow attempting to now run down Hill for the lead.

Allgaier would come up short by .268 seconds to Austin Hill who made it to the line for his second win of the 2023 season after opening the campaign with a win in Daytona, Chandler Smith, Kyle Busch and Josh Berry would round out the top-five.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves onto Phoenix Raceway next Saturday, March 11th at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1.