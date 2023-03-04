Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track; Las Vegas Motor Speedway– Oval (1.5-Miles)

Race: Alsco Uniforms 300; 200 Laps –40/50/110; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; March 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday morning, Parker Retzlaff would take to the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 30.904 at 174.735 mph on Lap-8 of his 25-lap session putting him 21st of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.











– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Rolling off 23rd to record his lap, Retzlaff would log a 30.348 at 177.936 placing the No. 31 Funkaway Chevrolet Camaro SS 20th fast. Retzlaff will start the Alsco Uniforms 300 outside Row 10 in the 20th position on Saturday.







– Las Vegas Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Retzlaff’s second career race at the 1.5-mile oval. In his debut in 2022, Retzlaff would start in the 27th position and finish in the 21st spot in the finishing order.



Featured Partners









- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.



Jeb Burton– No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After NASCAR technical inspection on Friday morning, Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet would take to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a scheduled 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Burton would record a fast lap of 30.990 at 174.250 mph on Lap-3 of his 16-lap session scoring him 24th of the 40 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Alsco Uniforms 300.





– Starting Position; After the conclusion of the 20-minute practice session, NXS teams would move into qualifying for the Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. In 2023, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. Scheduled to take to the track 22nd right in front of his JAR Bommarito Autosport teammate, Burton would lay down a 30.558 at 176.713 placing the No.27 Alsco Chevrolet Camaro SS 24th quick. Burton will start the Alsco Uniforms 300 outside Row 12 in the 24th position on Saturday.









– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 will mark Burton’s sixth career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in NXS competition. In five previous starts (2016, 2021, 2022) Burton holds an average finish of 19.8 with a best of 10th coming in the Spring of 2021.

