Blaine Perkins and Team Ready To Roll the Dice at Las Vegas

Blaine Perkins

No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro



NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

Event: Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 200 Laps/300 Miles

Going All In: Blaine Perkins will make his second career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His previous start came in September 2021.

Name In Lights: After good day of learning and adjustments Sunday in California, Perkins currently sits fourth in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award standings. Headed to Las Vegas, the 07 team will look to build on their notebook headed into the third race of 2023.