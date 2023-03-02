Thursday, Mar 02

Blaine Perkins and Team Ready To Roll the Dice at Las Vegas

Xfinity Series News
Thursday, Mar 02 10
Blaine Perkins and Team Ready To Roll the Dice at Las Vegas

Blaine Perkins

No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro

NASCAR Xfinity Series News and Notes

 

Event: Alsco Uniforms 300
Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)
Race: 200 Laps/300 Miles

 

Going All In: Blaine Perkins will make his second career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His previous start came in September 2021. 

Name In Lights: After good day of learning and adjustments Sunday in California, Perkins currently sits fourth in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award standings. Headed to Las Vegas, the 07 team will look to build on their notebook headed into the third race of 2023.
 

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevrolet Camaro for
SS GreenLight Racing: 

On racing at Las Vegas: “I'm looking forward to racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Las Vegas is one of my favorite intermediate tracks on the schedule, and it always feels like home after my years of racing at the Bullring. Excited to have a strong run with everyone on our 07 AUTOParkIt.com Chevy Camaro.

 

SS Greenlight Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

