Joe Graf Jr. / No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra Preview – Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

GRAF AT LAS VEGAS: Joe Graf Jr. will be making his sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in his second race with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) this weekend. His best finish at the track is 18th in 2021.

AUTO CLUB RECAP: Graf made his JGR debut last week at Auto Club Speedway. He started the race in 14th after qualifying was rained out. Stage One resulted in a 15th place finish for the No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra. He ran in the top-15 for most of the second stage finishing in 16th. Graf finished the race in 11th place, tying his second-best finish of his career.

JGR DEBUT: This weekend's race at Auto Club will be Graf's second race in a JGR Toyota GR Supra. He is scheduled for three more races throughout the 2023 season – Richmond, New Hampshire, and Kansas.

ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff will oversee the No. 19 team and its driver rotation in 2023. Ratcliff is in year 18 under the JGR banner. He won the 2009 NXS Championship in tandem with Kyle Busch after an eight-win season. The championship-winning crew chief has 54 NXS wins across five different drivers, including current JGR NCS driver, Christopher Bell. He has 15 NASCAR Cup Series wins as crew chief between two former JGR drivers – Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano.

NO. 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers on the schedule as of LVMS are Myatt Snider, Graf, Connor Mosack, and Ryan Truex.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Graf's 2023 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Alsco Uniforms 300 at LVMS is scheduled for 4:30 PM EST on Saturday, March 4. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

JOE GRAF JR.: "Our team at JGR ran a solid race last weekend at Fontana. We had the No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra in the top-15 most of the night and were just one spot shy of the top-10. I feel good about our chances this weekend. I have a good bit of experience at Las Vegas and with the car that Jason and the guys had last week, I think we can have an impressive showing on Saturday.”

Graf’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 0 0 0 4 22.2 28.6

Graf’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 1 0 0 21.5 7.0

Graf’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 95 0 0 3 0 8 25.8 25.5

