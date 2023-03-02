JD Motorsports and Brand South Africa partner at Las Vegas

JD Motorsports proudly announced today an extension of their partnership with Brand South Africa, following the 15 race deal which began in 2022. Brand South Africa will be an associate sponsor on Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4.

Brand South Africa will appear on the rear ¼ panels and deck lid of the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet, with MACC Door Systems coming on board as the primary sponsor for this race.

“I am so happy to have Brand South Africa on board my Macc Door Systems Chevrolet,” says Brennan Poole, No. 6 JDM Driver. “I know they had a successful campaign with the 6-car last year and I hope to bring them that same success on and off the race track!”

“NASCAR is one of the leading sports in North America in terms of popularity,” says Mudunwazi Baloyi, Brand South Africa’s Country Head for North America. “The sport has live television audiences ranging from 1 – 2 million viewers per race and is home to multiple Fortune 100 & 500 companies. This makes it an ideal marketing platform from which we can promote South Africa, not only as an investment destination but as a country from which to source goods and services as well as for business tourism and leisure.”

“This partnership is one of the drivers behind our work to deliver on our global mandate to strengthen Nation Brand advocacy amongst friends of South Africa and South Africans living abroad,” says Baloyi. “Our diaspora communities play an important role in Nation Brand Reputation management and advocacy efforts internationally. Collaborating in sporting circuits opens up important dialogue and engagement between South Africans all around the world. South Africans are well known all over the world for their drive to perform at their best in their fields.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 is live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. EST

JDM PR