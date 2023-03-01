Stewart-Haas Racing: Las Vegas NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

It’s time to head back to your hometown. What’s the feeling as you get ready to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where luck hasn’t always been on your side? “Anytime you head home, it’s exciting. We haven’t always had the best of luck in the No. 98 Ford Mustang at Las Vegas, but in 2022 we were able to persevere through some difficult situations to score decent finishes. I think we’ve learned a lot since then though. We’ve grown as a team, and I’ve grown as a driver. I’m hoping that we can showcase that when we go back this time and earn the finish that we deserve.” You’re off to a strong start for 2023 and picking up where you left off in 2022 with back-to-back top-10s to start the season at Daytona and Fontana. Does that give you an extra boost of confidence as you start this long season? “Yes and no. I think you have to take it one race at a time, but I’m obviously happy to start off the season strong like that. We haven’t always had that, and I think it’s a testament to the hard work that we put in together as a team. Having Cole Custer as a teammate has helped me out a lot as far as leaning on him for information or learning from him, but I think the No. 98 team in general has grown from that first season together in 2021. It helps build confidence to get these runs, but the ultimate goal is always victory lane. We’ll always be hungry for that.” TSC PR