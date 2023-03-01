No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and third of his career (69 starts) in last weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway. After starting second, he led a race-high 49 laps on the way to victory lane. Through two races, Nemechek is one of only two drivers with two top-five finishes and he leads the series in average finishing position (1.5) and laps led (57). NEMECHEK AT LAS VEGAS: Nemechek has made four Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His best result so far was a second-place finish in March 2019. Last season, he finished 12th and 16th in the track’s two races while driving for Sam Hunt Racing. Nemechek’s Las Vegas resume includes a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win in March 2021 after he started third and led 94 of 134 laps on the way to victory lane. Altogether, he has a pair of top-five finishes, three top-10s, one pole award and 158 laps led in nine Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned three Xfinity Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Ty Gibbs’ win last March. In 76 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 24 top-five finishes, 44 top-10s, four pole awards and 1,073 laps led. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Las Vegas this weekend?

“It’s going to be interesting racing. It seems like it’s going to be way cooler temperatures than what we’re used to. The track will definitely be gripped up. I’m excited to get there and keep racing. I have a lot of confidence in myself right now and I’m ready to go get after it. I feel like I’ll be able to learn some things from the truck race Friday night that hopefully we can apply to the Xfinity race on Saturday to try to go get two wins this weekend.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 2 0 0 11.0 9.5

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 1 2 2 0 57 4.5 1.5

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 69 3 19 39 1 627 12.6 12.2

JGR PR