“I’m looking forward to Vegas this weekend with the No. 24 GEARWRENCH team. Kris and the guys brought a fast car to Auto Club, the handling was comfortable and we were on track for a great finish before we received damage in the final stage, putting us two laps down. It was a tough weekend in Fontana, but I look forward to rebounding at Vegas with this team.”

-- Tyler Reddick , Driver of the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra