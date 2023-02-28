Kaulig Racing and South Point Hotel and Casino Reignite Partnership Ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Race Weekends

Kaulig Racing and South Point Hotel & Casino revitalize their partnership for both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season.

South Point Hotel & Casino, a longtime partner of Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro in the NXS, will be the primary partner this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 300, as well as an associate partner on the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 driven by AJ Allmendinger and the No. 31 Camaro ZL1 driven by Justin Haley for the NCS Pennzoil 400.

Hemric, who has nine starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS, has earned four top five-finishes at the track, two of which came with partner, South Point Hotel & Casino.

“South Point Hotel and Casino, as well as the Gaughan family, have stood by me and my racing career for quite a few years,” said Hemric. “I’m incredibly thankful to them for wanting to continue our friendship and partnership and share with me the vision we have at Kaulig Racing.”

With a rich history spanning over two decades throughout NASCAR, South Point Hotel & Casino is thrilled to reignite their partnership with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing and their stable of drivers for both Las Vegas races this 2023 NASCAR season, said Ryan Growney, General Manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. “The entire South Point family is looking forward to cheering for not only Hemric, but his Kaulig Racing teammates as well.”

In the NXS, Kaulig Racing has earned one win, three top five and 13 top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s Pennzoil 400 will mark Kaulig Racing’s fifth overall start at the track in the NCS.

“We’re pumped to welcome back South Point Hotel & Casino onboard in Las Vegas this weekend,” said Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice. “The Gaughan family lends incredible support to the NASCAR industry and our team. We are excited to be able to continue our great relationship with South Point this year across both the Xfinity and Cup Series.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4 on FS1, followed by the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday March 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

In addition, South Point Hotel and Casino will then return for the fall events serving as an associate partner on the No. 16 and 31 NCS cars for the South Point 400, as well as an associate on Hemric's No. 11 machine for the Alsco Uniforms 302.

Kaulig Racing PR