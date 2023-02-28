Panini America Introduces New Paint Scheme for Upcoming Xfinity Races for Gaulding/Ss Greenlight #08 Chevrolet Camaro Starting With Las Vegas

Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of NASCAR unveiled a new paint scheme for the SS Greenlight Racing/Gray Gaulding #08 Chevrolet Camaro that will debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Xfinity Series – Alsco Uniforms 300 this Saturday, March 4.

The new paint scheme features Panini’s popular Color Blast design, which has been featured in Panini’s PRIZM NASCAR trading card product as well as across other sports. The design will also promote Panini’s NFT Blockchain platform, a top 10 blockchain platform behind other blockchain’s including Ethereum, Solana and Polygon. The paint scheme will still carry the colors of Panini’s traditional paint scheme which has been used in the Xfinity Series since 2019.

To mark, and celebrate the Panini NFT car, Panini will be releasing a free #08 Panini NFT Color Blast Car NFT for all users to claim for 48 hours, starting when the green flag drops in Las Vegas and for those who register for an account on the Panini Blockchain platform at https://www.paniniamerica.net/blockchain prior to the start of the race on Saturday, March 4. Panini’s Blockchain platform allows sports fans to collect digital trading card NFTs in U.S. dollars across multiple sports and around Panini’s most popular trading card brands.

“When we renewed the partnership with Gray Gaulding and SS Greenlight Racing, we were aligned that we would keep being innovative with the #08 car, like we did with paint scheme that highlighted Panini’s Donruss trading card brand and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the hood in 2019 before he ever was a Super Bowl MVP,” said Jason Howarth, Vice President of Marketing at Panini America.

Gray Gaulding and SS Greenlight Racing kicked off their renewed sponsorship with a strong Top 20 finish at Daytona International Speedway to start the season.

“When I saw the new paint scheme, I loved the look and was excited to share the new Panini NFT Color Blast design with race fans,” said Gray Gaulding. “Color Blast has become such a popular trading card design that fans of all sports identify with it. To showcase it around Panini’s NFT Blockchain platform in a unique way is really cool. I can’t wait to get this car on the track!” added Gaulding.

Gray Gaulding PR