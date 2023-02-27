RCR NXS Post Race Report: Auto Club Speedway

“The result do not show how strong our Whelen Engineering Chevrolet was today at Auto Club Speedway. I was able to drive to the front pretty quickly, then the spin happened. I was fortunate to not smoke the wall there. The damage actually took the balance from free to tight and brought us to life. I drove back to the front by the beginning of stage three, but in the long run, the spin didn’t help our day. We lost a set of tires to the top guys and that took away our shot to win at the end. Our No. 2 team is in a much better situation now than I feel we were last year here though. To be able to drive to the front, race those guys, and get the lead, felt good. We learned a lot tonight from how the car reacts in traffic. They get really sideways when you’re around people, which is experience that will pay off in future races. On to Las Vegas.” -Sheldon Creed