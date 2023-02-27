NXS: John Hunter Nemechek wins Production Alliance Group 300

John Hunter Nemechek won Sunday nights NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Sunday's win for Nemechek marked his third win of his Xfinity Series career. His last Xfinity series win came in October of 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Justin Allgaier in third, Chandler Smith in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth.

Chandler Smith, who finished fourth was a career best finish for him in the Xfinity Series.

Austin Hill, who won last Saturday at Daytona finished sixth and remains the points leader after two races.

Rounding out the top ten were Austin Hill in sixth, Riley Herbst in seventh, Austin Dillion in eighth, Brett Moffitt in ninth and Parker Kligerman in tenth.

Coke Custer, who won the first two stages of the race finished in a disappointing 27th place after having a tire go down on Lap 91 of the 150 Lap race.

Tyler Reddick, who ran the Cup series race earlier on Sunday for 23XI Racing finished 36th after being a victim of an accident earlier in the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Stage 1 Winner: Cole Custer

Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer

Race Winner: John Hunter Nemechek