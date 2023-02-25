Brett Moffit NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto Club Production Alliance Group 300 Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the second of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2023 season underway, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Congratulations Team: Earlier this week, AM Racing went to Victory Lane at Fayetteville Motor Speedway during Carolina Speedweek in their No. 23 AM Racing 602 Dirt Modified. The recent expansion of the organization to dirt is part of the team’s vision for their Future Focused initiative with additional details to be unveiled soon. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Auto Club Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Production Alliance Group 300 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the 2.0-mile speedway. In his previous two efforts, he has delivered two top-20 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 spring edition of the Production Alliance Group 300 when Moffitt steered to a Track best of 14th after starting 29th for Our Motorsports. In addition to his previous two Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also has a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at the Southern California race track in 2015 driving for Michael Waltrip Racing. After starting 30th, Moffitt earned a lead-lap 22nd place finish. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 85 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 23 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. In addition to 84 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts to his credit. Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, AM Racing successfully made their series’ debut with Moffitt at the “World Center of Racing” After qualifying on speed in the 32nd position, Moffitt maneuvered his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang through the field and drafted inside the top five where he hovered for a majority of the race until late-race contact from another driver caused a flat tire sending Moffitt to pit road for an unscheduled stop. The setback left few laps for the Statesville, N.C.-based team to recover leaving the team with a 29th-place finish. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his third race at the 2.0-mile speedway. Williams is the defending race-winning crew chief after steering Cole Custer to victory last February for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt first career victory in the sport. In his previous 99 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).