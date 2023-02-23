KSDT, JD Motorsports, and Bayley Currey Partner Again in 2023 for 5 Races

JD Motorsports is proud to announce that KSDT CPA has renewed its contract with the team and will be a primary partner on Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet for multiple races this season. In addition to the primary races, the Miami-based firm will serve as the Official CPA of JDM.

This season marks the seventh year of partnership between KSDT CPA and JD Motorsports. Each season, the partnership has seen notable growth, and in 2022, KSDT CPA was a primary partner for several races with Bayley and looks forward to continuing the momentum this year. The goal has always been to build solid relationships in the NASCAR community. KSDT CPA will also have associate sponsorship on all the team’s cars throughout the entire season.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Bayley and JD Motorsports. Entering our seventh year, we feel that we have built some strong relationships and have been able to leverage our brand to do more for the sport and provide opportunities for the next generation of drivers.” said Jeffrey Taraboulos, Managing Partner for KSDT CPA.

“I’m excited to have KSDT back on the car for multiple races this season starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Jeff Taraboulos and everyone at KSDT have always been a great partner with JD Motorsports.” said Bayley Currey.

JDM PR