Joe Graf Jr. / No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra Preview

No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

GRAF AT AUTO CLUB: Joe Graf Jr. will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Auto Club Speedway in his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) debut this weekend. In 2022, Graf finished 15th for his best finish at the track.

RACE INFO: The NXS Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, February 25. The race will be Broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

JOE GRAF JR.: "I'm really excited about the opportunity to run with Joe Gibbs Racing for some races this year. This week we have CoverSeal supporting us in our first race together - and it looks like it's going to be a great opportunity to show off their car covers with the forecast.

“I am looking forward to getting on the track and getting some laps in with Jason and the No. 19 team. I know they will bring a fast No. 19 CoverSeal Toyota GR Supra to Auto Club and I'm hoping for a solid first run with JGR."

Graf’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 0 0 0 20.0 23.0

Graf’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 1 0 0 19.0 7.0

Graf’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 94 0 0 3 0 8 26.0 25.7

