Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT AUTO CLUB: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Auto Club Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). He has not run in any series on the Southern California track, but he did finish 12th last year at sister-track, Michigan International Speedway.

Smith started the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 from the 15th position. He ran a fairly clean Stage 1 after sustaining a bit of nose damage on the start and finished the stage in 13th. Smith was running in the top-10 before being involved in an on-track incident at the the green-white checkered of Stage 2 resulting in extensive front end damage and an 11th-place finish in the stage. The team spent time on pit road repairing the car to salvage what they could of the race. Smith finished 19th in the 2023 NXS season opener. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). He is 3rd in the ROTY standings after Daytona. The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). He is 3rd in the ROTY standings after Daytona. The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Mendeering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Brandon Jones at Martinsville in April 2022. His teams have collected 53 top-five finishes, 110 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Mendeering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Brandon Jones at Martinsville in April 2022. His teams have collected 53 top-five finishes, 110 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

PILOT FLYING J: The closest Pilot Flying J to Auto Club Speedway is located at 14320 Slover Avenue in Fontana, CA.

The closest Pilot Flying J to Auto Club Speedway is located at 14320 Slover Avenue in Fontana, CA. RACE INFO: The NXS Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, February 25. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the Fox Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: "This weekend we'll be racing on a track that I've never raced on, but I'm excited to get a chance to compete at Auto Club before the configuration change. The track is a lot like Michigan and we ran pretty well there last year. I think we have a great chance to take the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra out west and get a solid run in, hopefully ending in Victory Lane. I'm enjoying working with Jeff and the No. 18 group and believe each week we will get better and better."

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 15.0 19.0

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 10 0 1 3 0 18 7.7 17.7

JGR PR