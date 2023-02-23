Premier Machine Tool Supplier, North South Machinery, Signs on as Title Sponsor of the 08 Gray Gaulding Ford for Fontana Xfinity Race

North South Machinery, a 40-year staple in the West Coast Manufacturing Industry, has announced its first foray into NASCAR after striking a partnership with Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR Xfinity driver Gray Gaulding ahead of this weekend’s Production Alliance Group 300 race at Auto Club Speedway in sunny Southern California. The No. 08 car will debut with an all new Black and Blue livery design inspired by the Machine Tool supplier as it takes to the two mile Super Speedway following last weekend’s Top 20 finish in Daytona.

Gaulding, who celebrated his 25th birthday earlier this month, is looking forward to kicking off the 3-race West Coast swing with his first stop in Fontana, California on Saturday. “I am so proud to be partnering with a company like North South Machinery and introduce them to our great sport and fans of NASCAR. The team at North South Machinery are the kind of brand that inspires others like myself as they represent the true American dream of building high quality products in order to help others be more successful”, stated Gaulding.

Manufacturing Solutions since 1985, North South Machinery (NSM) has been a proud supplier of precision Machine Tool and Fabrication Equipment to manufacturers big and small throughout the Western United States for nearly four decades. From Milling &Turning to Bending & Forming, and even Robotic Automation, North South Machinery supports American makers with the most cutting edge technology paired with decades of experience and hard earned know how.

When asked about the decision to make its debut on the NASCAR stage as a Car Sponsor, North South Machinery President and CEO Jim Swartzbaugh had this to say, “North South and NASCAR may be the most natural marriage I can imagine. Our business was built by supporting American Manufacturers in their quest to create and produce the highest quality and most innovative American products on the market today. There is a strong thread of both ingenuity and patriotism that runs deep in that pursuit for us… and that’s exactly what NASCAR was built on as well.”

Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 2:00pm PST Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

Gray Gaulding PR