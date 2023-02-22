Stewart-Haas Racing: Fontana NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

You’re returning to Fontana, where you’ve won in your past two Xfinity Series starts. What is it about the track that appeals to your driving style? “I love Fontana. It’s probably my favorite racetrack on the circuit. It’s a great track because you’re moving around so much, slipping and sliding, and there are so many different racing lines you can use depending on what your car wants. We’ve won there in the Xfinity Series twice and it’s where we first met our sponsors from PAG, so that was all very cool. I’d love to bring them another win there this weekend.” After a strong outing last weekend at Daytona that ended in a top-10 finish, what are your expectations for the No. 00 team this season? “I think some people could look at it and assume that I’m thinking, ‘Poor me, I’ve gone back to the Xfinity Series.’ For me, there’s not really any ‘poor me’ in it. I’m excited to go out and compete for wins. There’s always some emotion but, at the end of the day, once you really think about it, I’m excited about the thought of going to win races in the Xfinity Series this season. It’s no secret that we want to go out and win races and compete for a championship. If we’re not, it’s a disappointment. We can talk as much as we want about it, but now we have to go and do it.”