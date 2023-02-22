No. 20 Vons / Albertsons Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT FONTANA: John Hunter Nemechek has made a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Auto Club Speedway. In 2018, he suffered a right-front tire failure that caused significant damage to the front end of his car and dropped him to a 29th-place finish. The next year, he was involved in an accident that ended his race prematurely with a 28th-place result. Nemechek finished 25th in his lone NASCAR Cup Series start at the two-mile track.

DAYTONA RECAP: Nemechek and the No. 20 team started their season off with an impressive second-place finish in last weekend's race at Daytona International Speedway. Despite having minimal help as manufacturer alliances proved to be king, Nemechek led eight laps and secured top-10 finishes in each stage. He was running sixth in the closing laps before nearly stealing the victory as the leaders were three wide when a last-lap caution ultimately ended the race.

BESHORE AT FONTANA: Crew chief Ben Beshore has an exceptional record at Auto Club Speedway. In two Xfinity Series races atop the pit box, Beshore's teams have a win (Harrison Burton, 2020) and a runner-up finish (Kyle Busch, 2019). Both times, the team qualified second. In those two races, Beshore's teams combined to lead 138 of 300 laps.

VONS / ALBERTSONS: Nemechek's No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Vons and Albertsons as the primary sponsor this weekend at Auto Club Speedway. Vons is a Southern California and Southern Nevada supermarket chain that operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States and the District of Columbia.

JGR AT FONTANA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Auto Club Speedway. In 67 combined starts at the track, the organization has recorded 27 top-five finishes, 39 top-10s, 12 pole awards and 1,439 laps led. Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Auto Club Speedway.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Vons / Albertsons Toyota GR Supra

After finishing second at Daytona, how do you feel going to Fontana this weekend?

“We were able to start our season off on the right foot last weekend. This week, we want to carry that momentum and maximize our day to continue to put ourselves in a good position as we get to the normal tracks. I’m excited about this weekend. JGR has had a lot of success at Fontana and Ben (Beshore, crew chief) has been a part of that in recent years, so I know that our Vons / Albertsons Toyota GR Supra is going to be strong.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Auto Club Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.5 28.5

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 1 1 0 8 7.0 2.0

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 68 2 18 38 1 578 12.7 12.4

