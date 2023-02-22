Wednesday, Feb 22

RACE ADVANCE: Tyler Reddick at Auto Club Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Production Alliance Group 300
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 5:00PM ET | 2:00PM PST
  • Track: Auto Club Speedway
  • Distance: 150 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 35 laps, ends Lap 35
  • Stage 2: 35 laps, ends Lap 70
  • Final Stage: 80 laps, ends Lap 150
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 12:05 PM EST | 9:05AM PST
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 12:35PM EST | 9:35AM PST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | One Round
 
NXS FONTANA STATS
 
 
TYLER REDDICK
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 1st (2019)
Best Finish: 4th (2019)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 37th (Earnhardt - 2022)
Best Finish: 29th (Earnhardt - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Tyler Reddick will pilot the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday, the first of multiple races with Sam Hunt Racing in 2023.
 
  • The team announced this week that GEARWRENCH will sponsor the No. 24 with Reddick at the helm for Las Vegas Motor Speedway as well as the first race at Darlington Raceway this season.
 
  • Reddick has competed at Auto Club Speedway twice in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, capturing a pole, two top-10 finishes and one top-five finish.
 
  • Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
  • Kris Bowen will serve as crew chief for the 24 team throughout the 2023 season. Bowen joined Sam Hunt Racing over the offseason, and he has been a key component to the organization. Bowen served as crew chief of the No. 02 NXS entry in 2022.
  • Nick Payne, who is the full-time spotter for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 NCS team, joins Sam Hunt Racing as the spotter for the No. 24 entry throughout the year.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
 
 
“I’m really excited to hop back in an Xfinity Series car, joining Sam Hunt Racing and the No. 24 team. Kris and the crew have worked so hard to put a fast GEARWRENCH GR Supra together, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. Auto Club is a track that means a lot to me. Let’s go put on a show.” 
 
-- Tyler Reddick, Driver of the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra
 
"Any time a team gets to put a driver in like Tyler Reddick in the seat, its exciting for everyone involved. His talent and success is undeniable, and he will serve as a huge resource, asset and teammate for SHR in 2023. It’s been a lot of fun getting to know Tyler better, and I can already tell he is going to have an absolute blast working with our group and helping us improve. I couldn’t be more thankful to GEARWRENCH for partnering with us and Tyler for a few races in 2023. We are proud to represent the GEARWRENCH brand. A great opportunity to not only compete up front, but also evaluate our program from all aspects and work on continued improvement throughout the season."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing

SHR PR

