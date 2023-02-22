RACE ADVANCE: Tyler Reddick at Auto Club Speedway

"Any time a team gets to put a driver in like Tyler Reddick in the seat, its exciting for everyone involved. His talent and success is undeniable, and he will serve as a huge resource, asset and teammate for SHR in 2023. It’s been a lot of fun getting to know Tyler better, and I can already tell he is going to have an absolute blast working with our group and helping us improve. I couldn’t be more thankful to GEARWRENCH for partnering with us and Tyler for a few races in 2023. We are proud to represent the GEARWRENCH brand. A great opportunity to not only compete up front, but also evaluate our program from all aspects and work on continued improvement throughout the season."

-- Sam Hunt , Owner of Sam Hunt Racing