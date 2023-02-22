RACE ADVANCE: Tyler Reddick at Auto Club Speedway

|
|
“I’m really excited to hop back in an Xfinity Series car, joining Sam Hunt Racing and the No. 24 team. Kris and the crew have worked so hard to put a fast GEARWRENCH GR Supra together, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do. Auto Club is a track that means a lot to me. Let’s go put on a show.”
-- Tyler Reddick, Driver of the No. 24 GEARWRENCH GR Supra
|
|
"Any time a team gets to put a driver in like Tyler Reddick in the seat, its exciting for everyone involved. His talent and success is undeniable, and he will serve as a huge resource, asset and teammate for SHR in 2023. It’s been a lot of fun getting to know Tyler better, and I can already tell he is going to have an absolute blast working with our group and helping us improve. I couldn’t be more thankful to GEARWRENCH for partnering with us and Tyler for a few races in 2023. We are proud to represent the GEARWRENCH brand. A great opportunity to not only compete up front, but also evaluate our program from all aspects and work on continued improvement throughout the season."
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing