RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Auto Club Speedway

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Auto Club Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Production Alliance Group 300
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 5:00PM ET | 2:00PM PST
  • Track: Auto Club Speedway
  • Distance: 150 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 35 laps, ends Lap 35
  • Stage 2: 35 laps, ends Lap 70
  • Final Stage: 80 laps, ends Lap 150
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 12:05 PM EST | 9:05AM PST
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 25
  • Time: 12:35PM EST | 9:35AM PST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | One Round
 
NXS FONTANA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 12th (2018)
Best Finish: 14th (2018)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 37th (Earnhardt - 2022)
Best Finish: 29th (Earnhardt - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra team will head to Auto Club Speedway for the Production Alliance Group 300 on Saturday, February 25 -- the second of 33 races in 2023.
 
  • Grala has competed at Auto Club Speedway twice in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, capturing a 14th-place finish in 2018.
 
  • Grala is Sam Hunt Racing's first full-time driver.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
 
  • Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
  • Allen Hart serves as crew chief for Grala and the 26 team throughout 2023 following his first full-season in the crew chief role. In 2022, he led the 26 team to two top-5's and five Top-10 finishes.
  • Chris Lambert, full-time spotter for Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series, is the 26 team's eyes in the sky. This marks Lambert's third season with the 26 team.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"We didn’t have the best luck at Daytona, so I’m really looking forward to heading out West and getting a real look at how we stack up against the field. Fontana has always been one of my favorite tracks, and it is one that I feel suits my driving style. We’ll be welcoming Fire Dept. Coffee on board our No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the first time this season, which always provides a little added motivation to run up front. This season is going to be all about maximizing points each weekend, so I’m ready to focus on the big picture out in California."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra
 
