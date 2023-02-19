Transcripts: Austin Hill - Frontstretch Interview

Q. Austin Hill, back-to-back at Daytona. You had to work for this one at the end. You had a ton of teammates lined up behind you and it was single file for a little bit there and then you guys got to dice it up. How did you pull this one off?

AUSTIN HILL: I have no idea. I don't know. When I chose the outside line, I just -- I didn't feel like the inside line was that great all day for most of the day. I just wanted to choose the top. I knew the 78 would stay with me. He was pretty committed. When I saw the 1 and the 7 get together, I just went to go squeeze them, and the 1 came down, he started getting loose, and then you can't lift. It's last lap.

I hope Sam is okay, man. That was a heck of a flip there.

Yeah, as soon as the caution lights came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close. To get back-to-back here at Daytona, it's really special. That's three wins for me now, two in the Xfinity, one in the truck here, and I can't thank everyone at RCR, our Bennett Chevrolet was so good, and it was as fast as Xfinity 10G tonight for sure. We came from the back two different times.

I hope everyone enjoyed it. It was such a blast. I had so much fun. We won at Daytona! Let's go!

NASCAR PR