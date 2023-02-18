Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Daytona International Speedway

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Daytona International Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, 19-year-old Parker Retzlaff would record a fastest lap of 48.794 at 184.449 mph on Lap-11 of his 11-lap session scoring him 15th fastest of the 44 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at the Daytona International Speedway (DIS).









– Starting Position; Qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place Saturday morning at 11:30 AM ET to set the 36-car starting field. In 2023 NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 pole starter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Six cars will fail to make the starting field. Retzlaff is scheduled to roll off 17th in the order for the first round. Qualifying will fire off at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, February 18 and will be shown LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App.







– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will mark Retzlaff’s debut with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) and first NXS start at DIS.







Featured Partners



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.







– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will field Chassis No. 113 for Retzlaff to compete with in the in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on Saturday afternoon. Chassis No. 113 is a new superspeedway car to the JAR Bommarito Autosport fleet.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Daytona International Speedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton would record a fastest lap of 48.841at 184.271 mph on Lap-13 of his 15-lap session scoring him 17th fastest of the 44 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at the Daytona International Speedway (DIS).





– Starting Position; Qualifying for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place Saturday morning at 11:30 AM ET to set the 36-car starting field. In 2023 NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 pole starter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Six cars will fail to make the starting field. Burton is scheduled to roll off 34th in the order for the first round. Qualifying will be take place at 11:30 AM ET Saturday, February 18 and will be shown LIVE on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports App.









– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will mark Burton’s debut race with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (JAR) and eighth career start at DIS. In seven previous starts in NXS competition Burton holds an average finish of 14.30 with a best of 4th coming three separate times (2017, 2021). Burton has also made two starts at DIS in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) earning a fifth-place finish in 2013 and a seventh-place finish in 2014.







Featured Partners



- State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram. Solid.State.



- Alsco Uniforms; Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit Alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.





– Chassis; JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 110 back to the track this weekend for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 at DIS. Chassis No. 110 last competed at Talladega Superspeedway in the WaWa 250 where driver Myatt Snider would start in the 22nd position after qualifying would be cancelled and the grid would be set by the performance metrics system.

In the first stage Snider would work as high as 8th before fading to the back of the pack at the conclusion of Stage 1 to avoid any possible accidents and would ultimately finish 18th. Stage 2 would see Snider run at the back of the lead pack and would work his way to finish ninth at the conclusion of Stage 2. The final stage would not see things as calm as accident after accident would occur. Snider would be involved in two accidents in the final stages that would require the car to come to pit row to repair damage. At the conclusion of the WaWa 250 Snider would survive with a 12th place finish.

JAR PR