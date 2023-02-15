No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

John Hunter Nemechek has made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway. In those starts, his best finish was an eighth-place result in February 2019. Last August at Daytona, Nemechek was collected in a multi-car accident and finished 35th. In five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Daytona, Nemechek posted a best finish of fourth in February 2017. He also recorded a pair of 11th-place finishes in two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 2.5-mile track in 2020. CHANGE OF SCENERY: Nemechek moves to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series program fulltime after two seasons in the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports. The 25-year-old North Carolina native is no stranger to JGR after making three starts for the organization in each of the past two seasons, including a win at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2021.

The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team has earned four victories at Daytona International Speedway. In 114 combined Xfinity Series starts at the track, the organization has tallied 28 top-five finishes, 47 top-10s and 711 laps led. Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano and Tony Stewart have each driven JGR entries to victory lane at Daytona. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

Talk about your outlook on the season joining JGR full-time in the Xfinity Series…

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to be back in the Xfinity Series with an incredible organization like Joe Gibbs Racing. I know we can win after how we’ve performed in the few times I’ve raced with them the last two years, so I’m excited about this year and our chances at contending for wins and the championship.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Daytona International Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 1 0 0 18.0 21.7

Nemechek 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 11 0 3 4 0 206 15.6 16.8

Nemechek 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 23 2 10 15 7 416 7.9 11.8

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 67 2 17 37 1 570 12.8 12.6

