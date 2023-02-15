RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Daytona International Speedway

|
|
- Parker Chase and the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra team will kick off the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on Saturday, February 18.
- The #Beef300 at DIS will mark Chase's NXS Superspeedway debut.
- Chase finished second in the ARCA Menards Series event at DIS in 2022 after starting in the third position, solidifying his highest-career ARCA finish.
- Chase has made two starts with Sam Hunt Racing in his NXS career.
- As previously announced, Chase will compete in multiple races in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NXS season.
- Races following the Beef 300 at DIS are to be announced.
- Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the Beef 300.
- About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.
- Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
- Kris Bowen will serve as crew chief for the 24 team throughout the 2023 season. Bowen joined Sam Hunt Racing over the offseason, and he has been a key component to the organization. Bowen served as crew chief of the No. 02 NXS entry in 2022.
- Nick Payne, who is the full-time spotter for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 NCS team, joins Sam Hunt Racing as the spotter for the No. 24 entry throughout the year.