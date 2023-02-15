Wednesday, Feb 15

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Daytona International Speedway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300
  • Date: Saturday, February 18
  • Time: 5:00PM ET
  • Track: Daytona International Speedway
  • Distance: 120 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 30 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Stage 2: 30 laps, ends Lap 60
  • Final Stage: 60 laps, ends Lap 120
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, February 17
  • Time: 4:35PM EST
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Saturday, February 18
  • Time: 11:30AM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS DAYTONA STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 2
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 27th (Spring - 2018)
Best Finish: 4th (Spring - 2018)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 19th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 8th (Gdovic - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala and the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra team will kick off the 2023 season at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18. The Beef 300 at Daytona will be the start of Grala's first career full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
  • 2023 is Grala's second season racing at a full-time capacity. He competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2017.
 
  • At 18 years, 1 month, and 26 days old Kaz became the youngest winner in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway after starting the race on the pole.
  • Grala will make his 100th-career NASCAR National Touring Series start on Saturday.
 
  • Grala has two previous NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway, and he captured two top-five finishes in those starts.
 
  • Grala is Sam Hunt Racing's first full-time driver.
 
  • Island Coastal Lager will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 11 races throughout the 2023 season.
  • About Island Coastal Lager: Island Coastal Lager (ICL) is made for thrill-seekers, outdoor enthusiasts, and beer drinkers everywhere. Brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients, Island Coastal Lager is the clean, crisp beer to reach for next time you’re in the sun. Learn more about ICL at islandbrandsusa.com.
 
  • Crew Chief & Spotter Pairing:
  • Allen Hart will serve as crew chief for Grala and the 26 team again throughout 2023. Hart joined Sam Hunt Racing following the 2021 season after multiple years as a lead engineer for the No. 7 NXS team. In 2022, Hart led the 26 team to two Top-5 and five Top-10 finishes. Additionally, the team led its first laps in history and tied its highest qualifying effort.
  • Chris Lambert, multi-time Daytona 500 winning spotter, rejoins Sam Hunt Racing as the full-time spotter for Kaz Grala and the No. 26 team.
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"Finally, it’s race week! For the first time in years, I’m going to Daytona with a full season ahead of me. The last time that was the case, I ended up in Victory Lane and locked into the playoffs. Our Sam Hunt Racing team has been working tirelessly all winter to be ready for this moment, and we absolutely are. We’re excited to welcome Island Coastal Lager to the race track for the first time on our No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, with what I think will be one of the best looking race cars this year. Let’s get 2023 started!"
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager Toyota GR Supra
 
 
"We're finally getting back to racing this weekend, and we couldn’t be more excited to start this season-long effort with Kaz and Island Brands USA on board. Daytona is always quite the wild card, so hoping we can manage the race well and keep ourselves in a good position. In my opinion, our 26-car spotter, Chris Lambert, is arguably the best superspeedway spotter in NASCAR, and I’ve got full faith he and Kaz will work together to give ourselves the best chance at success. Kaz is no stranger to victory lane at Daytona so I’m hopeful he will be able to run the table for us again this weekend."
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
SHR PR
