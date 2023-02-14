Stewart-Haas Racing: Daytona NASCAR Xfinity Series Advance

• Cole Custer is back. The 25-year-old from Ladera Ranch, California, has returned to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023 driving the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Custer is a 10-time Xfinity Series winner, a tally that includes an impressive, seven-win campaign in 2019, which was his last fulltime season in the Xfinity Series. From 2020 through 2022, Custer competed in the NASCAR Cup Series. He still moonlighted in the Xfinity Series, scoring a win last February in the Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Driving a Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing, Custer beat Noah Gragson by .565 of a second to secure his second Xfinity Series win at his hometown track. • The wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would punctuate his time in the ring by raising two beer cans above his head and then smashing them tog ether before guzzling them down. In 2019 when Custer won the first of his seven races in March at Fontana, he emulated Austin’s antics in victory lane. A tradition was born, and so was the nickname “Stone” Cole Custer. • Beer goes well with beef, and Custer is eyeing Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for another “Stone Cole” moment. It is the first race of the season and it will mark Custer’s 111th career Xfinity Series start. Custer likes the numerology and aims to add another No. 1 with career win No. 11. • The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 will be Custer’s seventh Xfinity Series start at Daytona and his 14th overall. Custer has five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona and a start apiece in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. His best Xfinity Series result at Daytona is 14th, earned twice (February 2018 and February 2019). His best overall finish at Daytona is 10th, earned in his lone ARCA race in February 2016. • Fun fact: For that ARCA race, Custer won the pole and since he was just a few weeks removed from his 18th birthday, he became the youngest pole winner in ARCA history at Daytona. • Time flies, for this past offseason Custer became a married man. He and wife, Kari, tied the knot in a ceremony in early January in Charlotte. The two got engaged during a rare NASCAR off-weekend in June 2022 after dating for several years. They reside in Cornelius, North Carolina, with their dog, Honey. • Custer’s best man at the racetrack is Jonathan Toney. The Newton, North Carolina-native is the crew chief for Custer and the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang. Toney is one of the most tenured members of SHR. He joined Haas CNC Racing – the precursor to SHR – in December 2003, five years before Tony Stewart partnered with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas to form SHR. Toney was the lead engineer for Stewart and the No. 14 team from 2009 through 2012, helping secure Stewart his third NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2011 and the first for SHR. He remained an engineer at SHR, assisting the organization across its Cup and Xfinity Series programs, and spending considerable time with Custer during his previous stint in the Xfinity Series. The 2023 season marks Toney’s first as a crew chief.