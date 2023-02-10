AM Racing Welcomes Lane Frost Brand for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Officials from AM Racing announced today that Lane Frost Brand, a family-owned company offering apparel, cologne, perfume and beef jerky will support the NASCAR Xfinity Series team in their inaugural season beginning with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2023.



The Lane Frost Brand was built to carry the legacy of Lane Frost. He was an American cowboy and champion professional bull rider who won the 1987 PRCA World Bull Riding championship but had a tragic accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1989 which led to his death.



A movie called “8 seconds” was made about his life and achievements that lead up to his tragic accident. Now, his legacy lives on through The Lane Frost Brand run by his family.



In addition to their full season as an associate marketing partner on the team’s No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang with driver Brett Moffitt, Lane Frost Brand will serve as the team’s primary partner in the fall race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Oct. 14, 2023.



“We are absolutely thrilled about joining AM Racing for our first foray in NASCAR,” offered Lane Frost Brand president Stetson Frost. “We have been following the team very closely for the last couple of years through a mutual friend and now to connect the dots and to be a part of the organization’s first year in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition is a true blessing.



“We are proud to be partnered with a team with the values and cores that align with the Lane Frost Brand along with having a friendship with driver Brett Moffitt. We are excited to see our partnership grow throughout the season and especially look forward to our primary partnership with the team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.”



AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski echoed Frost’s sentiments.



“We are very proud to welcome a family-owned entity like Lane Frost Brand to our partnership lineup in 2023,” said Cywinski. “Lane Frost Brand holds a lot of the same core values that we try to instill at AM Racing.



“Their addition to our growing list of marketing partners will fit nicely to our current roster and we look forward to seeing their name on our No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang all season, including their primary role at Las Vegas in the fall.”



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).



The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 17 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 18 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



AM Racing PR