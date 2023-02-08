Myatt Snider Joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Six Races

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Wednesday that Myatt Snider will pilot the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for six races in 2023.

Snider will kick off the season for JGR in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on February 18. The 28-year-old will be back in the car on the other side of the country as NXS travels to Portland Raceway in June. Snider will round out his schedule with four races in the NXS Playoffs – the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re looking forward to have Myatt on our No. 19 team for six races,” said Steve DeSouza, Executive Vice President of NXS and Development. “Building out the driver lineup for this car is an opportunity for JGR to help drivers continue to develop in their racing career and we’re looking forward to seeing how Myatt continues to grow.”

Snider has three years of full-time NXS experience under his belt after making his first start in the series in 2020. In his rookie season, he split time between Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Ryan Sieg Racing, collecting three poles, two top-five, and six top-10 finishes.

In 2021, Snider won his first NXS race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with RCR, won one pole, and finished in the top-10, 11 times.

For the 2022 season, Snider competed with Jordan Anderson Racing with a season-best finish at Portland Raceway with a second-place finish. He finished in the top-10 three other times last year.

Snider claimed the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year honor during his full-time season in 2018.

Making the transition to driving the No. 19 should come naturally for Snider as he is no stranger to working with JGR or the team’s crew chief, Jason Ratcliff. Snider worked in various departments at JGR from 2011-2015. He also worked under Ratcliff on JGR’s No. 20 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) car driven by Matt Kenseth in 2013.

“With six races on our 2023 schedule, I’m looking forward to climbing into the No. 19 TreeTop Toyota GR Supra with Joe Gibbs Racing this year,” Snider said. “Having worked with JGR as a high schooler and a young racer, it’s an awesome full circle moment to return as a driver to the team that taught me so much about racing itself. It’s good to be reunited with Jason Ratcliff as we have an awesome history working together. With many memories and wins from 2013 and 2014 when I worked on the No. 20 Toyota Camry under Jason’s leadership, the team has always been more of a family relationship to me. I’m glad to be returning to the JGR family and looking forward to continuing to learn and grow as a driver.”

"I'm excited to get to work with Myatt again,” Ratcliff said. “He's hardworking and it will be great to have him back in the shop as a driver. I'm looking forward to getting to the track with the No. 19 guys this year and seeing what we can do."

Tree Top will be the primary partner for Snider and his NXS campaign with JGR in 2023. Headquartered in Selah, WA, Tree Top led the way in premium, quality juices and apple sauce and with its fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit now produces the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. While apple juice and apple sauce are the backbone of the product offerings, they also make a variety of blended fruit juices and a wide range of organic and flavored fruit and vegetable products.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Myatt, especially with the move to one of the best teams in NASCAR at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Tree Top Vice President of Marketing Brad Olsen. “We look forward to building off some great finishes with the Tree Top car last year, including a 2nd at our home race, Portland. Our growers and employees are excited to be a part of what we hope is Myatt getting back to victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

Ryan Truex, Joe Graf Jr, and Connor Mosack were previously announced as drivers of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra combining for 14 races on the 33-race schedule. The remaining drivers and races they will compete in will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR