Lofta Announces Sponsorship of Emerling-Gase Motorsports for Three NASCAR XFINITY Series Races

Lofta, the sleep wellness company redefining the path to diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the sponsorship of Joey Gase and the Emerling-Gase Motorsports team for three 2023 NASCAR XFINITY series races. Along with financial contributions, Lofta will support the Emerling-Gase pit crew team with an in-depth, at-home sleep study to optimize and help drive the team's overall performance.

“29.4 million of the U.S. adult population suffer from sleep apnea, with nearly 80% of that population undiagnosed. Those with untreated sleep apnea are between 2x and 2.5x more likely to be involved in a motor vehicle or workplace accident,” said Boyd Goodson, Lofta General Manager. “Our support of Joey Gase and his team is a unique opportunity that goes beyond financial provisions; Lofta will support the team's overall performance by addressing the pit crew's sleep wellness.”

Lofta provides innovative solutions to address patients' pressing and unmet needs with sleep disorders. Lofta’s modern high-touch therapy program features dedicated sleep experts providing one-on-one support and leverages advanced technology to report daily sleep outcomes in real time, creating a continuous feedback loop to optimize therapy. Through high-tech engagement and an emphasis on education, Lofta is minimizing the financial and human costs associated with untreated sleep apnea and improving patient quality of life with long-term sleep wellness.

Continued Goodson, “While most of us will never drive a stock car or work as part of a pit crew, poor sleep wellness still impacts every aspect of our day-to-day lives. Poor sleep can lead to decreased alertness, increased risk of error, and slower reaction times. For a pit crew team operating at the same performance level as elite athletes, their sleep patterns greatly impact their overall abilities. Lofta will lead a sleep study with the pit crew members to gather data and diagnose sleep abnormalities, such as sleep apnea.”

Lofta’s sponsorship will be seen during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity series on the following dates:

February 25 - AutoClub Speedway, Fontana, CA

March 11 – Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

June 3 – Portland International Raceway, Portland, OR

“On the heels of forming our new team, Emerling-Gase Motorsports, I am looking at every aspect of our operation and improving performance,” said Joey Gase, co-owner of Emerling-Gase Motorsports and NASCAR driver. “The smallest fraction of a second can mean the difference between a win or loss, which is often determined on the pit lane. It makes the role of the pit crew one of the most demanding and complex, and focus is key to having the most precise pit crew.”

Continued Gase, “This sponsorship with Lofta is more than just a business deal; it benefits the entire team and their well-being. Getting enough sleep and rest is imperative to be able to absorb the training and compete at the highest level on the track. Quality sleep is a vital component of sports performance, and Lofta will be able to provide actionable data on our pit crew’s sleep habits and provide support to address any issues.”

Lofta will join Joey Gase and his team on January 30th in Charlotte, NC, to kick off the team’s sleep wellness program.

