Pella Window & Door of Georgia to sponsor Ryan Ellis at Atlanta

Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce today that Pella Window & Door of Georgia will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th. This will be Pella Window & Door of Georgia’s first race as a sponsor in NASCAR as they make their debut at the fast 1.5 mile oval located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.



The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway will mark Ellis’ fifth race of the 2023 season and his first race at the new format of Atlanta Motor Speedway. When Ellis announced his 24-race schedule on December 20th, 2022, Atlanta was not on that initial slate of races. Brian Robbins, President & Owner of Pella Window & Door of Georgia, joined the team to keep Ellis in the No.43 Chevy. This sponsorship solidified Ellis’ position in the No.43 seat through June, keeping his hopes alive to compete in his first ever full-time NASCAR season.



Pella Window & Door of Georgia is a local and family owned business that sells, installs and services Pella Products that are backed by Pella Corporation with some of the best warranties in the industry. Pella Window & Door of Georgia offers support for Residential Replacement, Remodel and New Construction as well as Commercial projects servicing the majority of the State of Georgia. Stop by one of our showrooms to see and operate a variety of energy-efficient windows and patio doors in full scale, including beautiful wood- clad, low-maintenance vinyl, and durable fiberglass products as well as entry doors.



Visit a Pella Window and Door Showroom today, or schedule a free in-home consultation and see how Pella can help turn your vision into a reality.



“My family and I have been life-long Nascar fans, so to get this opportunity to be a part of the team with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing as they chase an Xfinity Series Championship is exciting. Ryan and I share a similar career story of perseverance, hard work, and dedication to achieve our dreams, so supporting Ryan and this race team was an easy choice.” said Brian Robbins, President & Owner of Pella Window & Door of Georgia.



“I’m so thankful for the partnership with Pella Window & Door of Georgia. I’ve gotten to know Brian a bit over the last few months as we’ve talked about doing this race together and it seems like we both have a very similar story. We’ve both been working our whole lives to build our businesses - his, obviously with Pella and seeing the growth within that organization to be where he’s at today is phenomenal. I always love partnering with hard-working folks like him and I hope we can bring him a ton of new customers and a great finish on Saturday” said Ellis, driver of the No.43 Pella Window & Door of Georgia Chevy.



Ellis continued, “I’m really looking forward to trying this new Atlanta format. It looks like nothing I have ever raced before and from speaking with some other drivers, we’re not really sure what to expect as 2022 had two very different races in the two Atlanta dates. Brian and Pella Window & Door of Georgia stepped in and is a huge part of the reason I still have a lot of hope and faith in our ability to put a full-time season together with the No.43 team and Alpha Prime Racing.”



“This partnership with Pella Window & Door of Georgia is exciting for many reasons but what excites me the most is the positive impact it has on Ryan’s pursuit of racing full-time this season,” said David Schildhouse, Vice President of Alpha Prime Racing. “Brian and his team stepped up in a big way to bridge an early gap in Ryan’s schedule. I believe that a show of support like that will be a source of inspiration for Ryan as he takes on Atlanta, a racetrack we view as an excellent opportunity for success.”



ARP PR