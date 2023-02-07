JD Motorsports and Mike’s Weather Page Unleash the Hurricane Awareness Machine

The Mike’s Weather Page Hurricane Awareness Machine is set to take on the force known as Daytona on Saturday, February 18.

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their partnership with Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, OneSource Restoration (OSR), Victory Powerline Services and Coastal Claims. These companies will sponsor Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Chevrolet entry in the Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18.

This special season-opening paint scheme will prominently feature Mike’s Weather Page, Firman Power Equipment, OneSource Restoration (OSR), Victory Powerline Services and Coastal Claims. In addition, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) will have a decal on the car to bring attention to those impacted by hurricanes.

“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 4 Mike’s Weather Page Powered by Firman Power Equipment Chevrolet as we kick off the 2023 season,” said Currey. “I really respect what Mike and his team of partners do to keep us informed about Hurricanes.”

“It is also just so cool that he is such a huge NASCAR fan and it gives me added confidence knowing his 1 million plus social media followers will be cheering for the No. 4 car as well,” Currey added.

“I am so excited to bring together some great partners involved in the storm industry to build the Hurricane Awareness Machine for Daytona,” said Mike Boylan, founder of Mike’s Weather Page. “Helping inform people about potential storms and being there for them before, during, and after is our collective goal. Growing up in Florida and being a huge NASCAR fan my entire life, this is a wonderful opportunity to be part of!”

The Beef. It’s What for Dinner. 300 is live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. EST.

JDM PR