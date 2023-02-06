Rolling Plains Construction Joins Ellis and Alpha Prime At Phoenix Raceway

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Shippy’s Rolling Plains Construction will be the primary sponsor of Ellis’ No.43 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200 on Saturday, March 11th. This will be Rolling Plains’ first sponsorship in NASCAR.

Founded in 1984, Rolling Plains Construction is the largest Fireproofing Contractor in the nation specializing in Spray Applied Fireproofing, Thermal & Acoustical Insulation, Shop Applied Fireproofing, Firestopping, and Board Application. We provide our array of services to all 50 U.S. states and worldwide.

Rolling Plains Construction has over 700 employees with offices in Phoenix, AZ, Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and Tampa, FL. Our nationally recognized firm provides over 35 years of experience in the Division 7 Scope. Our depth and width of experience is above and beyond that of any company in the Fireproofing Industry.

"Rolling Plains Construction is excited to sponsor Ryan Ellis and the Alpha Prime Racing team at our home raceway in Phoenix. We look forward to attending our first NASCAR event as a sponsor and cheering on the No.43 Chevrolet. The RPC car wrap looks incredible! We know Ryan and the Alpha Prime Racing will do an excellent job on the track.”,” said Robert Shippy, Owner of Rolling Plains Construction.

This partnership will debut at Phoenix Raceway - with Phoenix being one of several “home bases” for Rolling Plains. While Ellis is excited for Phoenix’s on-track action, he is just as excited for the potential of this partnership.

“We’re all really excited to have Rolling Plains support our team at Phoenix Raceway. We had a great season last year at Alpha Prime Racing with a solid run at Phoenix in the spring. We ended up just outside the top-15 in 16th, but were running some really fast laps that could have put us finishing within the top-10,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Rolling Plains Construction Chevy. “Having the support of Rolling Plains means a lot to our team. I hope that we’re able to do a great job on and off the track representing them and their 700+ employees nationwide because we want this to be a growing successful partnership in 2023 and beyond. Thank you so much to Robert Shippy and the entire Rolling Plains family for their support. I can’t wait to get this beautiful race car on track for them.”

“As a native Arizonian, I was instantly excited to see Rolling Plains Construction come onboard Ryan’s car for Phoenix,” said David Schildhouse, Vice President of Alpha Prime Racing. “This is a track that has historically produced strong performances for us and I think Ryan is coming back with a bit of a chip on his shoulder to improve on that 16th-place finish from last year. It’s a big deal when a company sponsors racing for the first time and we’re honored that Rolling Plains Construction wants to take that leap with us.”

Tune In Info: The United Rentals 200 kicks off Saturday, March 10th at Phoenix Raceway with practice and qualifying occurring at 9:30 and 10 AM local-time to set the lineup for the Xfinity Series’ 200 lap race. The green flag drops later that afternoon at 2:30pm local time with coverage on FS1. Additional radio coverage will be hosted on Sirius XM NASCAR and MRN/PRN.

ARP PR