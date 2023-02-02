Buford To Drive Second Car For Big Machine Racing In Daytona

Big Machine Racing announced today that Jade Buford will drive a second car for Big Machine Racing in Daytona for the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, on Saturday, February 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Buford, who started his NASCAR career with Big Machine Racing in 2021 and ran select races in 2022, will drive the No. 5 Big Machine Vodka DOUBLE SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet. This will mark the first time Big Machine Racing has fielded two cars as the team continues to grow and push the competitive bounds within the sport.

“Big Machine Racing is so proud to announce a second entry for Jade Buford at Daytona. He had an incredible Top 5 run going last year before being caught up in a wild last lap incident”, says Big Machine Racing owner Scott Borchetta. “This year, to double the excitement and our winning opportunity, we’re doubling up with our Big Machine Double SPIKED Coolers #5 Chevrolet Camaro… and I’m visualizing a Big Machine Racing 1-2 finish”.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Xfinity series at Daytona with Big Machine Racing driving the No. 5 Big Machine Vodka DOUBLE SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet. I’m honored to be debuting the 2nd car for the team and looking forward to working with Parker as a teammate. This will be my first time having a teammate to work with so I’m very excited to see what we can do to make sure one of our BMR Chevrolets crosses the finish line first at the end of 300 miles on the high banks of Daytona,” said Buford.

Big Machine Racing PR