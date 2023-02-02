Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing Fuel Up with Fire Department Coffee in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Fire Department Coffee (FDC), a veteran-owned company dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders, will partner with Kaz Grala and SHR throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. FDC will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for ten races throughout the season with season-long associate branding.

“We are honored to partner with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing for the 2023 season,” said Luke Schneider, Founder and CEO of Fire Dept. Coffee. “The partnership with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing in NASCAR felt like a natural fit, and presented the perfect opportunity for Fire Dept. Coffee to share our incredible coffee, and our mission to support first responders in need.”

Sam Hunt Racing is proud to work with FDC, aligning with its mission to support veterans and first responders. SHR has a long history of partnering with veteran-owned companies, providing a platform for growth and exposure.

“I’m honored that we’re partnering with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023. FDC is a company that is established on many of the same principals and goals as our team,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “FDC is a young and hungry company that works hard to stand out amongst the rest, much like Kaz himself, while providing delicious products along the way and supporting our nation’s veterans and first responders. We’re humbled to welcome Fire Dept. Coffee to our growing family here at SHR, and I look forward to our success together throughout the year.”

FDC will begin its ten-race primary partnership on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at Auto Club Speedway on February 25th which includes a primary scheme on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, custom firesuit and helmet for Kaz Grala, custom pit crew firesuits and crew attire. The campaign will also include several activation opportunities like meet and greets with Grala, product tastings, and more for fans and industry members to enjoy.

“I’m eager to partner with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023,” said Kaz Grala, full-time driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. “Fire Dept. Coffee was inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, and their team knows that a similar mentality is required in racing. I’ve always struggled to find a coffee that I truly love, but once I tried Fire Dept. Coffee products a couple of months ago, I was immediately hooked. I can’t wait for our fans to get a chance to taste their coffee and get behind a company that gives so much back to the community. It’s already been a blast seeing the branding come to life with the firefighter-inspired race suit and helmet design, so I couldn’t be more excited to kick off our season together on the West Coast!”

For more information about Fire Dept. Coffee, please visit www.firedeptcoffee.com and see FDC’s primary partnership schedule below.

Fire Dept. Coffee - Primary Schedule

February 25 - Auto Club Speedway

March 4 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 11 - Phoenix Raceway

March 25 - Circuit of the Americas

May 13 - Darlington Raceway

May 27 - Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3 - Portland International Raceway

June 10 - Sonoma Raceway

July 1 - Chicago Street Course

July 29 - Road America

SHR PR