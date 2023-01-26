Parker Chase Returns to Sam Hunt Racing for Select Races in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Parker Chase, who joined Sam Hunt Racing in 2022, will pilot the team’s No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for select races during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. The 21-year-old from New Braunfels, Texas will make his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway in the season opener on February 18.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Parker back to SHR in 2023 with a larger schedule, including circle track races,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “Parker is a gritty, fun, and talented young man that really understands all sides of motorsports. Our team really enjoys working with him, and I feel he has the potential to really surprise people in 2023. This will be a big step for his career, and we are looking forward to continuing his development inside of the TRD family.”

Parker Chase began his NASCAR national touring series career in 2021 on road courses in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, moving to the NXS a year later where he made two starts with SHR at Circuit of the Americas and Portland International Raceway. In both of his starts with SHR, Chase ran strong, including earning stage points and a Top-20 finish in his NXS debut at COTA. Chase has a background in road course racing, competing full-time in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series with Bryan Herta Autosport, but spent much of 2022 expanding his stock car experience to ovals in the ARCA Menards Series.

Throughout 2022, Chase competed in nine ARCA Menards Series races, capturing two top-five and six top-10 finishes. He captured his highest-career oval finish with a runner-up finish at Daytona International Speedway in February. Chase tied his highest finish of second at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course later in the season.

“2022 was a year to get comfortable in stock cars and learn more about ovals,” said Parker Chase, driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra. “I gained a lot of valuable experience on ovals, including a career-highest finish, that I’m excited to carry over to my GR Supra in a few weeks. I’ve had a great experience with the Sam Hunt Racing team in my past races, and it’s a place that feels like home. I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve created so far.”

Ontivity, a national-scale wireless infrastructure services provider, will partner with Chase and Sam Hunt Racing on the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra at Daytona International Speedway. Ontivity is a long-time partner with Chase throughout his career.

Chase’s full NXS schedule and additional partnership information are to be announced.