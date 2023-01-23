Shinewater Sponsoring NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Ellis in Las Vegas

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that ShineWater will debut as the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4th. This will mark the brand’s first endeavor into NASCAR, as they team up with Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing to take on the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside of Las Vegas’ infamous city lights. Last year, Ellis made his debut with Alpha Prime Racing in the same event, finishing 13th after a chaotic and exciting 300 mile race.

ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink hydration beverage on the market with 100% of the daily recommended vitamin D dosage in a single bottle. Founded by a former FDA physician, they made their start in Michigan, and have now expanded to all 50 states.

ShineWater can be found in select retail locations across America in chains like Food Lion, Meijer, Walmart, Target, CVS, HyVee, QT, 7-11, and many more.

Nearly half of the US population battles vitamin D deficiency. ShineWater’s wide variety of flavors such as Strawberry Lemon, Mixed Berry Acai, Fruit Punch, and more, gives consumers a great way to stay hydrated and get their vitamin D with zero added sugar.

“ShineWater is a brand built from the heartland with a mission to bring vitamins and nutrients to Americans in an all-natural, good-for-you beverage. For us, a partnership with Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing just made perfect sense to help us spread the word about the importance of vitamin D,” said Ryan Coon, Chief Marketing Officer, of ShineWater.

“I’m so excited to announce this partnership with ShineWater. I found ShineWater very recently at a local Food Lion near my house and immediately fell in love with the taste and everything that the brand stands for,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43

ShineWater Chevy. “Like many others during the pandemic, I did a lot of research on the benefits of vitamin D and I have been taking daily supplements to make sure that I get my daily dose of sunshine even on days I am mostly inside. As a new parent, I’ve been focusing on keeping my immune system strong so I have the energy to chase my daughter around the house and obviously, train for the racing season. It’s great to partner with another brand that I truly believe in. I really hope that we can grow this partnership into more races in 2023 and future years.”

“We’re very proud to welcome ShineWater to the Alpha Prime Racing family. As the season gets busy and we get on the road more, it can be easy to forget to take care of your body. The folks at ShineWater developed a great way to provide an essential vitamin inside of an amazing beverage and we want to be part of their exponential growth as a brand however we can. We’re really looking forward to having their group out in Las Vegas and hope that fans head out and grab a few bottles to support our newest partner,” said Tommy Joe Martins, President of Alpha Prime Racing.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway takes place on Saturday, March 4th, 2023. It will be broadcasted live on FS1 beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Practice will take place on Friday, March 3rd at 6:30pm ET (3:30 pm local) with qualifying at 7:00pm ET (4:00 pm local). Practice and qualifying coverage TBA.

Radio coverage will be on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM. The full weekend schedule, including practice and qualifying schedule and other specific tune-in information will be announced in the coming weeks.

APR PR