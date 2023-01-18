Island Brands USA Partners with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that Island Brands USA, a lifestyle company that produces premium products across multiple segments in the adult beverage space, will partner with Kaz Grala and SHR throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Island’s Coastal Lager and CRUSH brands will be primary partners on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the season.

“There is a lot of symmetry between Sam Hunt Racing and Island Brands, which makes this announcement extra special for me,” said Sam Hunt. “They have effectively established themselves way into a market normally dominated by household names, as a non-craft beer in the modern age. They have done things the right way and stuck to what they believe in throughout their growth process. That process is what SHR was built on. I’m proud to welcome Island Brands USA to our family and looking forward to seeing Kaz deliver competitive finishes in their colors.”

In 2023, Sam Hunt Racing will field two full-time cars in its third full-time season in the NXS. In 2019, SHR competed in a single NXS event and nine races throughout the 2020 season. 2021 marked the team’s first full-time effort within NASCAR’s national level of competition. From one single race to two full-time cars in a span of five seasons, Sam Hunt Racing continues to grow at an incredibly fast pace, much like Island Brands USA. Island Brands USA recently ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

Island Coastal Lager will have primary placement on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for 11 races starting at the NXS season premiere at Daytona International Speedway on February 18th. CRUSH, the company’s popular family of flavored malt beverages, will activate its five-race campaign starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th.

“This partnership with Island Brands is a match made in heaven for me,” said Kaz Grala, full-time driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. “They’re a cool, young brand with clean beverages that fit my lifestyle perfectly. I know our fanbase is going to absolutely love each one of their products, and I can’t wait to show Island the power of NASCAR sponsorship. Together, we’re going to help everyone find their Island this year, and CRUSH the competition. See you in Daytona.”

Find your Island. Drink Responsibly.

Island Brands USA - Primary Schedule

February 18 - Daytona International Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - CRUSH

April 1 - Richmond Raceway - Island Coastal Lager

April 15 - Martinsville Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

April 22 - Talladega Superspeedway - CRUSH

April 29 - Dover Motor Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

June 24 - Nashville Superspeedway - Island Coastal Lager

July 8 - Atlanta Motor Speedway - CRUSH

July 15 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

August 19 - Watkins Glen International - Island Coastal Lager

August 25 - Daytona International Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

September 2 - Darlington Raceway - CRUSH

September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway - CRUSH

October 7 - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - Island Coastal Lager

October 21 - Homestead Miami Speedway - Island Coastal Lager

October 28 - Martinsville Speedway - Island Coastal Lager