Sam Hunt Racing Announces Connor Mosack's 20-Race Schedule

As previously announced, Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in 20 races of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Mosack, who is an established road course racer via the Pirelli TransAm TA2 series, will expand his NXS resume beyond road course racing in 2023, kicking off his season at Phoenix Raceway. Mosack will compete at all track types on the NXS schedule.
Mosack's schedule is as follows:
March 11 - Phoenix Raceway
March 18 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 25 - Circuit of the Americas
April 15 - Martinsville Speedway
May 27 - Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 3 - Portland International Raceway
June 10 - Sonoma Raceway
June 24 - Nashville Superspeedway
July 15 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway
August 5 - Michigan International Speedway
August 12 - Indianapolis Road Course
August 19 - Watkins Glen International
August 25 - Daytona International Speedway
September 9 - Kansas Speedway
September 15 - Bristol Motor Speedway
October 7 - The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway
October 14 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
October 21 - Homestead-Miami Speedway
October 28 - Martinsville Speedway
November 4 - Phoenix Raceway
Partnership information and the balance of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra team schedule is to be announced.
