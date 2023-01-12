Bilicki Joining DGM Racing

Josh Bilicki reunites with DGM Racing for select NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races in 2023, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Among the Wisconsin native’s confirmed races are Road America and the inaugural Chicago Street Course, with other races being announced at a later date.

Zeigler Auto Group returns as Bilicki’s anchor sponsor for the 2023 NASCAR season, which will see numerous primary sponsorships across the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NXS, including his debut with DGM Racing’s No. 91 at Daytona. Carrying the Zeigler Auto Group colors in the opening NXS race at Daytona last year, Bilicki earned a ninth-place finish in his DGM Racing fielded entry, notching his first NXS Top-10 finish.

"Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family at the season opener at Daytona in 2022 and scoring a top-ten finish was a highlight of my year," says Bilicki. "The entire team welcomed me with open arms, and we stayed in touch throughout the 2022 season, even when we were competitors. This felt like a very natural fit for me and my sponsors, and I am hoping to mirror our results next month at Daytona!"

Since his NASCAR debut in 2016, Bilicki has collected 12 Top-20s in 79 NXS starts. In 2021, he completed his first full-time NCS schedule, adding a 10th place finish at the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 to his resumé. Bilicki will also compete in the NCS on a part-time schedule with Live Fast Motorsports this year.

“As we make changes over the off-season and prepare for Daytona, locking in a competitive lineup of drivers for our second full-time entry has been a top priority,” says DGM Racing’s owner, Mario Gosselin. “Josh has grown to be a fierce competitor and has shown continuous success over time. We’ve always enjoyed racing against Josh, and we are extremely excited to welcome him back to DGM Racing so we can pick up where we left off last February!”

Bilicki and DGM Racing will be teaming up for several other races throughout the 2023 season. In addition to Zeigler Auto Group, Insurance King, a fan-favorite sponsor known for their low-cost auto insurance, will also return for its fifth season with Bilicki. Additional races and partners will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as DGM Racing’s full roster for the No. 91.

DGM Racing named Josh Williams as the Driver of the 92 just before the holidays. Williams and Bilicki will hit the track with DGM Racing in the team’s home state to kick off the 2023 season. The Beef. It’s What For Dinner 300 is scheduled to take place Saturday, February 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET. at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1.

